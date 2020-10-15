Rajesh Pratap Singh opens digital LMIFW SS’21

The pre-shot fashion film streamed live across various FDCI digital platforms viz Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website.

By | Published: 1:54 pm

New Delhi: The first-ever digital edition of the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring/Summer21 opened with what can only be described as a hard act to follow thanks to veteran designer Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Singh’s film makes no pretence of the current situation created by the pandemic both in our lives and in fashion. The collection titled “Fall. ing. 2020” is an honest representation of the impact of coronavirus on our reality and fashion sensibility.

The film opens on a dark and somber note with models surrounded by oxygen cylinders in a desolate setting, the clothes in muted tones of grey, green and mustard depict a world taken by surprise and sadness.

Cut to Pratap’s signature pintuck style in structured silhouettes, models feature pristine white dresses, jackets and kurtas with an almost eerie resemblance to hospitals and lab coats.

The designer also takes a moment to reflect on mental health and people bereaving the loss of loved ones, reflected in metallic tones.

Lastly, a portrayal of what the world is holding on to — hope, represented in colourful ensembles featuring hand block prints, surface techniques, handloom over glass cotton and silk satins in shades of lavender, pinks and red. The oxygen cylinders now painted with colourful pictures representing the artisans and craftsman, the unseen faces behind ‘Make in India’ and the back bone of the fashion industry.

Singh is known for his unique style has used layering in this line-up which comprises of jackets, shirts, kurtas, dresses in bright pastel hues and classic whites.

The designer ends his video with a tribute to the karigars (artisans) and also pledges to contribute part of the sale proceeds to a CSR Foundation for supporting Indian craftsmen displaced due to the pandemic.

