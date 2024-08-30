Rajgopal Reddy’s comments on Uttam as CM trigger turmoil in Congress

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s comments that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy would become the next Chief Minister has triggered turmoil in the State unit of the Congress.

The Irrigation Minister had conducted a review meeting on irrigation projects in the erstwhile district here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Munugode MLA said the Irrigation Minister had all the qualities to become the next Chief Minister.

“Very soon, we will all be calling him as Chief Minister. In future, you will become the Chief Minister. I have moles on my tongue and whatever I profess turns true. I am not saying this for fun,” Rajgopal Reddy said.

However, his comments triggered a turmoil in the Congress. Rajgopal Reddy has been eyeing a Cabinet berth and had even claimed that the high command would allot him the Home Ministry portfolio, which was currently being held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy, during the Lok Sabha election campaign at Bhongir in April early this year, had said that Roads and Building Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had all the qualities to become the Chief Minister.