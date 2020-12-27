Superstar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Actor’s blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling better and in view of his improved medical condition, the hospital doctors have decided to discharge him

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here on Friday with severe hypertension and exhaustion, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The actor’s blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling better and in view of his improved medical condition, the hospital doctors have decided to discharge him.

In view of the actor’s post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the doctors at Apollo Hospitals have advised the actor to take complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure, minimal physical activity and avoid stress. Due to the above medical conditions, the actor has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19, the medical bulletin said.

