Rajinikanth travels to Hyderabad for ‘Vettaiyan’ shoot

During a media interaction, he provided updates on 'Vettaiyan', mentioning, "We've completed 75% of the shoot. At present, the next movie hasn't been finalized."

By ANI Published Date - 9 March 2024, 01:29 PM

Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to come up with the upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’. On Saturday, he headed to Hyderabad for shooting of the movie.

In the videos captured by paps, Rajinikanth was seen making his way towards the airport entrance.





During media interaction, he talked about ‘Vettaiyan’ and said, “75 per cent of the shoot is over. As of now, the next movie is not finalised.”

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.

Rajinikanth has joined hands with ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Recently, the social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson dropped a picture of Rajinikanth with Sajid Nadiadwala.

“It’s a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together,” Nadiawala said in a post on X.

More details regarding the duo’s collaboration are awaited.

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya’s film ‘Lal Salaam’. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and opened to mixed reviews. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while Rajinikanth is seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.