Superstar Rajinikanth, Sajid Nadiadwala join hands for pan-Indian film

The news was announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Nadiadwala, as a picture of the two posing together was posted on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 03:33 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth and producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala have joined hands for the first time for an upcoming pan-Indian film. The news was announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Nadiadwala, as a picture of the two posing together was posted on Tuesday.

“It’s a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unfogettable journey together! – #SajidNadiadwala (sic.)” Nadiadwala Grandson posted.

Confirming the news film critic Taran Adarsh also re-shared the photo with a caption that read “BIGGG NEWS… RAJINIKANTH – SAJID NADIADWALA TO COLLABORATE FOR THE NEW MOVIE… Producer #SajidNadiadwala with is collaborating with 3Rajinikanth for the first time for a film project… More details soon.”

While superstar Rajiniknath was last seen in an extended cameo in daughter Aishwaya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam, produced Sajid Nadiadwala has last produced Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead roles.