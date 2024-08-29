Rajiv Gandhi statue controversy: Dasoju writes to Rahul and Kharge

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan on Thursday said the Telugu Thalli statue represented the unique identity of Telangana and it should be installed where it was proposed originally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 09:27 PM

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: Drawing the attention of AICC leadership to the controversy revolving around Congress government’s move to install the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in the place where in the Telugu Thalli statue was to be installed in the new Secretariat.

In an open letter to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, he said the move was being opposed by intellectuals and various other groups.

He wanted the Congress leadership to ensure that the statue of Rajiv Gandhi was installed at a different place.

He urged Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to guide the Chief Minister towards a more respectful and inclusive approach in resolving the issue.