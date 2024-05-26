Rajkot TRP game zone fire: Probe uncovers management’s negligence

Investigations revealed that the TRP game zone had been operating illegally in a residential area for four years without the required No Objection Certificate (NOC).

26 May 2024

Rajkot: Investigations into the TRP game zone tragedy in Gujarat’s Rajkot that claimed 35 lives have revealed that the incident happened due to its management’s negligence.

The amusement park was set up in a flimsy shed-like structure to bypass regulatory approvals, the sources said.

Despite this, the sources shared that the facility continued to attract visitors, oblivious to the lurking dangers.

Rajkot Additional Collector Chetan Gandhi did not respond to the media, while Executive Engineer of the Mechanical Department C. C. Patel has disappeared and is not responding to calls.

The Road and Building Department officials are also untraceable, and the officers responsible for issuing the stability certificate are missing.

It was found that the game zone managers had expanded the facility to three stories by obtaining a ride certificate.

The sources added that they secured permission from the police for the amusement park and sought approval for rides from the mechanical branch, sidestepping comprehensive safety evaluations.

Questions have been raised about the management and safety protocols at the Gamezone.

Reports indicate that 2,000 litres of petrol were stored on-site, ongoing welding activities, and numerous tyres were kept, all without a proper fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The state government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have pledged thorough investigations and justice for the victims.

Subhash Trivedi, Chairman of the SIT, said, “This is a very tragic incident, and guilty will not be spared. Justice will be served to all,” he said.

Trivedi assured that a proper investigation is underway and concrete actions will be taken against those responsible.