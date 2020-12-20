Rajkumar Sharma appointed Delhi chief coach

Rajkumar is popularly known to everyone as the childhood coach of India skipper Virat Kohli.

By | Published: 3:29 pm

New Delhi: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday announced the appointment of Rajkumar Sharma as the chief coach of its senior side for 2020-21 season. Gursharam Singh has been named as the assistant coach.

The former Ranji player was a right handed batsman and a right-arm off break bowler in his playing days. He represented Delhi in nine first-class matches. In 2016, he was awarded the Dronacharya Award for the success his ward Kohli had achieved on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Ashu Dani has been appointed as the chairperson of DDCA’s selection committee which consists of Mohan Chaturvedi and Chetnya Nanda as the other two members. The chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee, i.e. Atul Wassan or his nominee will also serve as the observer in the selection committee.

Umesh Chikara has been appointed as the trainer while Gajendra Kumar has been appointed as the new physio.

The appointments have been made on the recommendations of the three-member CAC — which has former India speedsters Robin Singh junior and Parvinder Awana as members — on Saturday, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said in a statement.

The Indian domestic season is slated to start with the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10.