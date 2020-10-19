RajKummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar excited for ‘Badhaai Do’

The duo are set to start shooting for the sequel to ‘Badhaai Ho’ in January

RajKummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to start shooting for Badhaai Do in January, 2021. It is the second installment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. In it RajKummar will be seen playing the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male police officer in a mahila thana, while Bhumi essays the role of a school PT teacher.

“I am happy things are picking up pace and the wheel is moving again. Badhaai Do is a special film for me. I am glad to take up this nuanced character who has layers of conflicts to resolve in and around him. As far as preparations are concerned, I have my own process of preparing a character and also this time it is the setting of this character in Badhaai Do that makes it unique. The audience is in for a surprise, which will unfold with time,” Rajkummar shared.

Bhumi is extremely excited to share screen space with RajKummar. “I have played many different roles previously in my films but my character in Badhaai Do is truly special. I loved the script since the first narration as the subject is very relevant and is packaged in the most entertaining way. Since this is the first time I will be working with Rajkummar, I am super excited as we begin our shoot soon. Badhaai Ho has been one of my favourites and it feels amazing to take this franchise forward,” she added.

Badhaai Do is written by the writers of Badhaai Ho, Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who helmed Hunterrr in 2015, will direct this film.For the unversed, The Amit Sharma-directorial Badhaai Ho revolved around an ageing couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who deal with a case of accidental pregnancy. Ayushmann Khurrana featured as their son.

The movie is being backed up by Junglee Pictures.