Rakul Preet and Sumeet Vyas starrer ‘Chhatriwali’ teaser our now

Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family friendly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:42 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: A slice of life film set in Haryana, ‘Chhatriwali’ is headlined by Rakul Preet Singh who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education.

The direct-to-digital movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles, ‘Chhatriwali’ aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex. The film will stream on ZEE5 soon from January 20.

Check out the teaser link:

