Ram Charan takes off to an undisclosed location with family in tow

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Ram Charan is currently working on filmmaker S Shankar’s eagerly anticipated drama, which has a working title of RC15.

Hyderabad: One of the busiest actors, Ram Charan always ensures to make time for his family. The actor has proved, once again, why he is the best brother and friend. Looks like he recently took off for a short break with his sisters, nieces, and pals. Along with his extended family, Charan boarded a chartered aircraft. However, the destination is as yet unknown.

A couple pictures of Ram Charan and his family that have appeared on social media are going viral now. On board the plane, the ‘Acharya’ star can be seen posing with his loved ones. His sisters Sreeja and Sushmitha, besides his wife Upasana and nieces, can also be seen in the photos. For the trip, he brought along Rhyme, his favourite furry companion.

