Ram Charan, Upasana share family portrait; fans call it ‘beautiful’

The much-in-love couple captioned the post, “Grateful for all the love.”

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 03:25 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: When actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni recently announced they were expecting their first child together, the internet went wild. For several days straight, their major news trended on social media platforms. And fans went crazy on Tuesday when the power couple shared fresh family photos on Instagram.

The inclusion of their beloved dog Rhyme along with Charan and Upasana made the photographs really special. The much-in-love couple captioned the post, “Grateful for all the love.”

“Beautiful photos of a beautiful couple!” commented Instagram user Eddie Stern. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented two heart emojis on the post.

“Awwww. Perfect family pic. One baby inside and another one in your hand (sic),” added a fan.

Charan and Upasana looked gorgeous in matching black outfits. Charan chose a sophisticated appearance with a jacket, trousers, and shoes while Upasana, the creator of URLife, was dressed in a black flowery dress and matching pumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

It was two weeks ago that the couple took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni (sic),” read their viral post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)