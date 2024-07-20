Deccan Project stands out in Hyderabad’s music scene by reimagining timeless classics

21 July 2024

Hyderabad: In a music scene that is already inundated with numerous rock bands, Deccan Project, a purveyor of funk and fusion, stands out by reimagining timeless Telugu and Hindi classics with infectious funk and contemporary pop. Born out of the shared passion of college friends, the band has transformed from a group of self-taught musicians to a professional ensemble known for their distinctive sound.

Formed in 2017, this six-piece band consists of Vivek Neti (drummer), Nikhil Vanam (guitarist), Sai Madhav and Nagula Rahul (lead vocals), David King (keyboardist), and Kanakaraj (bassist), along with sound engineer Tarun Krishna.

“What sets Deccan Project apart is their dedication to sound quality,” says Shreya, the band’s manager, adding, “They are not just musicians; they are sound geeks who meticulously design every performance aspect to recreate the rich, layered experience of studio recordings.”

Deccan Project started as a passion project among friends from VNR VJIT’s music club, Crescendo. Initially, they juggled between IT jobs in the day and gigs, practising in the evenings and performing at night.

“During college, we played at many college fests, but after graduating and starting our careers, we missed music, especially playing together. Eventually, we started jamming at night and then going to work. The idea of forming a band came later. We never imagined the band would grow this much. We’re living the dream,” Shreya reflects on their unexpected yet rewarding musical journey.

The band frequently performs at various pubs, private parties, and wedding venues in Hyderabad, playing 14 to 15 shows every month and occasional abroad tours. One of Deccan Project’s most unforgettable moments was performing for their idol, Chiranjeevi, on his birthday.

“He enjoyed it so much that he cancelled his plans and had us play again for his family,” Shreya recalls.

Another highlight was playing at an Oscar celebration party hosted by actor Ram Charan.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to do what we love and share it with others. As the band scene evolves into its own industry, we hope musicians in our audience realise there are numerous opportunities to follow their passion. If we can succeed, anyone can,” says Shreya.

Recently, the band ventured into original music with their single “Into Babula Kashtalu”, a playful take on the trials of arranged marriages, blending humour and social commentary with catchy, danceable tunes.

Looking ahead, the band plans to release more original tracks and continue pushing their musical creativity. Additionally, they hinted at an exciting new project, encouraging fans to stay tuned.