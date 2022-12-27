Keerthy Suresh holidays in Thailand; check out the dreamy pics

The actor posted a picture of herself and her pet dog Nyke in front of a Christmas tree on the day of the holiday.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:56 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh jetted off to Thailand after celebrating Christmas at home. The actor posted a picture of herself and her pet dog Nyke in front of a Christmas tree on the day of the holiday and said, “That was a Merry Merry Xmas with my boy! Hope you all had a great one. #MerryChristmas #Christmas2022 (sic).” The next day, the ‘Mahanati’ star boarded a flight to Bangkok.

“Hello #bangkok long time no seen (sic),” she captioned a pic of her in the taxi. After landing at the airport, she remarked, “#KohSamuiairport what a cute airport and pick up!” After spending the night stargazing, Keerthy started the morning early with a scrumptious breakfast spread by the beach. “Do you see what I seaa! #Paradise #KohSamui #TravelDiaries (sic),” she captioned her Insta post.

The ‘Rang De’ actor was seen enjoying a drink and some cutlets in the photograph. “I see the whole universe now,” replied a fan. “You are looking so beautiful,” complimented a fan.

On the work front, Keerthy will next be seen in the Tamil film ‘Raghuthatha’ which is aiming for a summer 2023 release. It tells the funny and heartwarming tale of a young woman discovering herself while undertaking a difficult journey to preserve the history of her people and their homeland.

The film is written and directed by the award-winning ‘Family Man’ writer Suman Kumar.