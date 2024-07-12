Three youngsters arrested for robbing public by terrorising with fake pistol in Nirmal

Representational Image

Nirmal: Three youngsters were arrested for robbing public of their valuables by terrorising using a fake pistol and for inviting anti-social elements on Instagram. They were produced before pressmen here on Friday. A fake pistol, scooter and three mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila, while briefing details of the arrests, said that Avej Chaush (27), Shaik Mateenuddi (18) and Shaik Adil (18), all belonging to different parts of the town, were apprehended while moving suspiciously in Mancherial Chowrasta.

Sharmila said that the three were committing offences in order to make a fast buck by forming a gang. They were targeting couples in parks and secluded places, passengers in bus stations using the fake pistol procured from Hyderabad. They were also inviting anti-social elements by creating a page on the photo and video sharing platforms. Mateenuddin was arrested for stealing mobile phones in the past.