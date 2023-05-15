Ram Charan’s fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

| Ram Charans Fans Give Away Bottles Of Buttermilk To People Around Shankar Temple In Mumbai

Actor Ram Charan is known not just for his work on screen, but also for his humanitarian efforts off the screen.

Mumbai: Over 1,000 fans of superstar Ram Charan have come together at the Shankar Temple in Juhu and Bhiwandi in Mumbai to give away 7,000 bottles of refreshing buttermilk to people in and around the temple.

The initiative is being organised by Ram Charan’s fans, who have been inspired by the star’s philanthropic activities.

Via multiple associations, NGOs, The Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, the Global Star has headlined blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, Covid relief camps, and supported various other charities over the years.

Thank You all My fans 🙏 ❤️ get together for a good cause, sharing happiness and reviving buttermilk at the Shankar Temple in Juhu, Bhiwandi, and Solapur, Maharashtra. ❤️🫰😍 #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/CYl6az1TiT — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharah) May 15, 2023

His fans have made sure that his legacy of kindness and generosity continues to inspire others.

The buttermilk giveaway is just one of many ways in which they are hoping to make a positive impact on society in the true spirit of Ram Charan.

The campaign was organised in Mumbai on May 6 and Solapur, Maharashtra on April 29 where 2,000 bottles of buttermilk was distributed given the heatwave, rising temperature, and increase in overall malnutrition.