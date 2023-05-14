Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh join hands again for sequel to ‘iSmart Shankar’

Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur are producing the film under the banner of Puri Connects and they released a poster with a Trishul mentioning that the film will be released for Maha Shivratri on March 8 in 2024

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Source: Twitter/ Puri Connects.

Hyderabad: Ram Pothineni’s career biggest hit is iSmart Shankar with Puri Jagannadh. The next two films of the energetic star, Red and The Warriorr are disasters at the box office. Ram Pothineni is currently making a pan-India film with Boyapati Sreenu. Ram Pothineni has now planned another pan-India film next to BoyapatiRapo, and that is the sequel to his best blockbuster iSmart Shankar.

On the other hand, iSmart Shankar did a lot for Puri Jagannadh. Puri gave 6 consecutive flops after blockbuster Temper with Jr.NTR. Everyone thought Puri’s career was finished and then came iSmart Shankar which changed Puri’s fate. But Puri himself changed his fate once again with disastrous Liger.

Now, to bounce back stronger, Puri Jagannadh announced the sequel to iSmart Shankar with the title ‘Double iSmart’. Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur are producing the film under the banner of Puri Connects. They released a poster with a Trishul mentioning that the film will be released for Maha Shivratri on March 8 in 2024.

As of now, the makers did not reveal any cast and crew details. They just said that the film will have a pan-India release.

The ENERGETIC combo of

Ustaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is back with ISMART BANG for #DoubleISMART🔥 A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024💥 In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada#HappyBirthdayRAPO@Charmmeofficial pic.twitter.com/zVq6AX6rH3 — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) May 14, 2023

