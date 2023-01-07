Sreeleela joins shoot of Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni film

By IANS Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Blockbuster maker Boyapati Srinu, who delivered the massive blockbuster ‘Akhanda’, is presently directing Ustaad Ram Pothineni in the mass action entertainer, #BoyapatiRAPO. Boyapati is taking the best care to meet the high expectations on the movie that will be high on action and also comprise all the commercial elements.

The most sought-after actor Sreeleela is playing Ram’s ladylove in the movie being mounted on a large scale with top production standards. The actor joined the shoot of the movie on Saturday and the director is now filming scenes involving Ram and Sreeleela. The shoot is taking place in Hyderabad.

Boyapati will be showing Ram in a mass-appealing character. The film features some notable actors in prominent roles. Technically, the movie is going to be very strong with some first-class technicians taking care of different crafts.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the movie under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and it is presented by Pavan Kumar. S Thaman is composing the music. Editing is handled by Tammuraju while cinematography is handled by Santosh Detake.