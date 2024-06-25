Ramagundam CP spends night in village, assures people of police support

Says the police will take up the issues of the people with the relevant departments for solutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 08:46 AM

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu interacting with women in the remote Asnad village in Chennur on Monday

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu, who spent a night in the remote Asnad village in Chennur on Monday as part of a ‘Police Night Halt’ programme, said the police were always at the forefront in addressing challenges of the public, besides being accessible to them.

Stating that the night halt initiative was playing a vital role in winning the hearts of the public, he said the police would take up the issues of the people with the relevant departments for solutions. He maintained that the police would strive to create awareness among the public over various issues with the help of the programme.

During the night stay, the Commissioner found about the crimes reported in the village and the law and order situation. He advised locals to be friendly with others and not to confront fellow residents over petty issues.

He urged them to bring their challenges to the notice of police if any and told youngsters not to get addicted to liquor or ganja and spoil their careers. Srinivasulu also interacted with farmers and asked them not to fall prey to spurious cotton seeds by trusting fake promises of smugglers.

He also explained the role of CCTV camera-based surveillance in controlling crimes and requested the villagers to share information of strangers with the police.

Jaipur ACP Venkateshwarlu, Special Branch ACP Raghavendra Rao, Chennur Inspector Ravinder, NIB Inspector Srinivas, Sub-Inspector Shwetha were present.