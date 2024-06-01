TS police urge Job aspirants to be careful before heading to Vietanam, Cambodia, Thailand

The advisory was issued following a case of a man from Peddur, Sircilla who was trapped by a network of travel agents from Sircilla, UP and Pune and sent to Cambodia, wherein he was forced to join a call center being managed by Chinese nationals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 June 2024, 11:26 PM

The advisory was issued following a case of a man from Peddur, Sircilla who was trapped by a network of travel agents from Sircilla, UP and Pune and sent to Cambodia, wherein he was forced to join a call center being managed by Chinese nationals.

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Saturday urged job aspirants to be careful before heading to Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam etc in view of large scale complaints of youngsters being forced to work in illegal call centers and dupe Indians.

The advisory was issued following a case of a man from Peddur, Sircilla who was trapped by a network of travel agents from Sircilla, UP and Pune and sent to Cambodia, wherein he was forced to join a call center being managed by Chinese nationals.

“The victim was given a week’s training in communication skills and later on was asked to make phone calls to Indian Mobile numbers randomly and commit Cyber Crimes impersonating as staff of different international courier services and sometimes even as Law Enforcement officers,” said Shikha Goel, Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau who is investigating the case.

The man was paid 950 USD per month as salary for the work. After three months, the young man returned to India with the help of Indian Embassy in Cambodia, unable to bear the harassment and torture the cyber criminals.

During the course of enquiry it was found that a large number of such call centers are operated by Cyber Criminals in many countries. These call centers are manned by youth from many developing nations who are lured by the criminals on the pretext of good employment opportunities.

The police found out that it has also come to light that some of the youth from India who are already into these jobs are and willfully working for the Chinese managers by becoming agents and establishing contacts with travel agents in India and who in turn are luring gullible youth from different parts of the country to join them aboard by cheating them in the name of offering data entry jobs.

In cases of job offerings abroad in any company or firm, they should approach the Protector General of Emigrants, under the Ministry of External Affairs to verify that the travel agent or the recruiting agents for overseas manpower in India is registered with them.

The police further advised to take Immigration Clearance from the Protector of Emigrants before travelling, in cases where recruiting agents for overseas manpower in India are registered with the Protector General of Emigrants. It will allow their safe return to India by the Indian Government through its Embassy, in case of any human exploitation abroad.