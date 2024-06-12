Ramagundam Police set up flood rescue team

To rescue such people and avert property damage, the cops have set up the flood rescue team. Besides a constable from each police station, 20 special party cops have also been mobilized to form the FRT.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 07:08 PM

Peddapalli: In order to rescue the people trapped in floods and to avert any damage of property due to floods, the Ramagundam Commissionerate Police have constituted a flood rescue team (FRT) along with 44 police personnel.

Lowlying areas in Mancherial zone have been inundated in due to heavy rains during the rainy season and there were also incidents of people trapped in floods.

To rescue such people and avert property damage, the cops have set up the flood rescue team. Besides a constable from each police station, 20 special party cops have also been mobilized to form the FRT.

The team is equipped with a ten-seated boat with 5HP motor, 10 lifebuoys, 50 sea master life jackets, 5 medical stretchers and wood cutters.

The 44 members of the team were given one week’s training at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit at Nagole in Hyderabad.

The team, which learnt techniques to implement during the time of emergency, on Wednesday performed a demo in the waters of the Yellampalli project and explained how to rescue the people trapped in floods.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu, Mancherial Collector B Santhosh, Mancherial DCP Ashok Kumar watched the demo.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu said property and cattle damage HAD occurred as low lying areas in Mancherial zone were inundated in floods due to heavy rains in the rainy season.

There were incidentS of people were trapped in floods. To put an end to such incidents, the flood rescue team was formed under the supervision of the Mancherial Collector and purchased equipment required for the team.

Stating that it was their responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the public, the CP informed that if there was any incident in Mancherial zone, the team would respond immediately and take steps to avert any loss of property and human life.

FRT was given training to rescue the people trapped in floods, restore road connectivity, remove trees fell across the road and others.

If there was any incident, the team would respond immediately and take steps to avert any loss of human life and property, Collector Santosh said. ACPs Ramesh (Godavarikhani), R Prakash (Mancherial), AR ACP Pratap and others were present.