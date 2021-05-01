Rana Daggubati gets busy signing films

The new production featuring Rana will be launched soon after he finishes his ongoing projects and commitments, the makers said in a statement.

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati is busy signing films. Another one in the list is an upcoming movie which will be produced by Achanta Gopinath and CH Rambabu under Vishwashanthi Pictures banner. Rana Daggubati is busy signing films. Another one in the list is an upcoming movie which will be produced by Achanta Gopinath and CH Rambabu under Vishwashanthi Pictures banner. The new production featuring Rana will be launched soon after he finishes his ongoing projects and commitments, the makers said in a statement.

“The story has already been locked and we’re planning to give a pan-India outlook to the project. No doubt that the film will present Rana in a new avatar, and the screenplay would be unique, further details will be announced soon,” said the makers.

Rana is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam original ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum’.

However, the ongoing Covid second wave disrupted most of the film shootings across the country. The actor is further waiting for his period drama ‘Virata Parvam’ to release in theatres. The movie was scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, however, it got postponed for a further unannounced date. Doing his bit to serve the needy, Rana has been from time to time urging fans to donate liberally to affected people during the pandemic.

Further, his home film production company Suresh Productions is working on leads that provide oxygen supplies and hospital beds for Covid patients across the Telugu States.