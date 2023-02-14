Rana Daggubati unveils a glimpse of ‘Agninakshatram’

Rana Daggubati, who is a close friend of actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu, released the glimpse of Lakshmi’s upcoming film ‘Agninakshatram’ on his social media.

Lakshmi plays a cop in the upcoming film and it also stars her father Mohan Babu, besides Samuthirakani, Viswant Chitra, Siddique and others. ‘Agninakshatram’ is touted as a high-octane crime thriller, which will put the audiences on the edge of their seats. Lakshmi looks lethal in uniform and we see her packing punches. The visuals are fast-paced and create a sense of mystery.

Rana said, “Lakshmi is going to surprise everyone with this film. She plays a cop and a badass one! I have seen some rushes and they really look fabulous. Lakshmi is a dear friend and I’m more than happy to reveal a glimpse of the movie.”

Lakshmi shared her excitement as well. “Rana is a close friend and confidant, and he supports me in everything I do. I am happy to see him wish the team well. He has been excited for this project of mine right from the beginning. It is an extremely special one,” she said.

She further added, “Sharing the screen space with dad is beyond a dream come true and to top it off, to produce this gives me that much more extra joy. I just can’t wait for this to hit the screens.”

Just before the release of the glimpse, Lakshmi posted the first look of ‘Agninakshatram’ on her page with a caption saying, “Watch out for the GLIMPSE of Agninakshatram on @ranadaggubati page on Valentine’s Day, 14th February at 11:07am. Served with love (sic).”

Her look from the film has been revealed, wherein she is seen as a cop with a determined look on her face. Produced by the father-daughter duo under their home banner, Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, the film is directed by Prateek Prajosh.

Watch the glimpse here: