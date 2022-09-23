Lakshmi Manchu to host aha’s new season of ‘Chef Mantra’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:57 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

‘Chef Mantra 2’, spanning eight episodes, features famous Telugu film stars in the company of their friends and family, where they take a trip down memory lane and discuss the memories associated with their comfort food.

Hyderabad: There’s something fabulous about Telugu film celebrities, from their larger-than-life on-screen to their glamorous lifestyles off-screen. But what happens when our favourite stars go behind the scenes to serve a celebrity-approved gourmet experience to some special guests? aha is all set to give audiences a gastronomical fun talk show that will ensue its new exciting star-spangled culinary show ‘Chef Mantra 2’.

Actor, producer, writer, director, philanthropist and NFT collector Lakshmi Manchu, a passionate foodie herself, turns host for ‘Chef Mantra season 2’, where food choices inevitably shape the lifestyle and personality of the much-loved celebrities. The show introduces audiences to a rarely explored fun dimension in their lives through their cuisine preferences.

Streaming from September 30 every Friday at 2 pm on aha Telugu, each week will feature influential Telugu film personalities such as Malavika Mohan, Ritu Verma, and Vidyu Raman, among others. ‘Chef Mantra 2’, spanning eight episodes, features famous Telugu film stars in the company of their friends and family, where they take a trip down memory lane and discuss the memories associated with their comfort food.



On the show’s launch, host Lakshmi Manchu commented, “For the Manchu family, food has always been a passion! It’s that one element that brings us all together and, like most families, is a focal point for any special occasion. Good food should bring you joy in just the experience of it. I’m so happy to be part of ‘Chef Mantra 2’ because it once again gave me a chance to meet my digital fans.”

aha Telugu has collaborated with the leading brands in the industry to bring ‘Chef Mantra 2’ to audiences, including Aashiravaad Superior MP Aata (presenting partner), Tenali Double Horse (co- presented by), Livespace (kitchen partner), Freedom Oil, GRB (co-powered by), Licious (delicious partner) and Chandana Bros (fashion partner).