‘Rana Naidu’ cast dominates IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list this week

Lead actor Rana Daggubati secures 15th position on the list while his co-star and real-life uncle Venkatesh Daggubati is on the 13th spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:29 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Netflix’s ‘Rana Naidu’ has been trending since its release, and has now secured 4 out of the top 15 spots on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list this week. Actor Priya Banerjee ranks 5th on the list for her portrayal of Mandira. Female lead Surveen Chawla is 8th on the list. Lead actor Rana Daggubati secures 15th position on the list while his co-star and real-life uncle Venkatesh Daggubati is on the 13th spot.

The week gone by also witnessed big wins for India at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR’s triumph of ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning ‘Best Original Song’ led to Ram Charan taking top position of the Popular Indian Celebrities list for this week, followed by Deepika Padukone who stole the show at the Oscars when she presented the song.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on visits from more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Every week, entertainment fans can see who is trending, follow their favourite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.