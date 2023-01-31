Check out some uber cool women’s fashion trends of 2023

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: The fashion trends all over the world have seen major changes in the past year. With the rise of millennial ideas like body positivity and gender-neutral trends, fashion, too, has changed in several ways. Menswear, today, is being reimagined for women’s fashion.

Trendsetters this season

With blazers, vests and wide-legged trousers making their way into the women’s sections, both work and leisure wear are going through a massive evolution. Cargo jackets, knitted vests and large overcoats remained major trendsetters in the autumn/winter collection of leading brands and labels.

Mesmerising metallics

Colours, too, have been through a major change with colour-blocking and layering being trends of the season. Greens and browns have become the new blacks now. With browns and earthy shades becoming popular as formals, the glitters and metallics added the pop of colour to the informal.

Timeless favourites

Leather overalls and denim-on-denim looks have also remained timeless favourites. Chic and sophisticated co-ords also made the buzz in all forms, from neutrals to shades of ivory and gold.

Accessorise well

The change in footwear has also been massive – flat ballets, platform heels, shimmery handbags and floral scarves added the pop of colour with hues of neon and fluorescent. Accessories like big-buckled belts and chunky chains added the much-needed hint of bling and glitter.

By Simar Kaur