Ranga Reddy: Man dies in road accident at Yacharam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A farmer who sustained injuries in a road accident five days ago at Yacharam in Ranga Reddy district died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

D Venkatesh (41), a resident of Yacharam was going on a motorcycle along with one Lakshmaiah (58) from Mall village towards Manthangowrelly village on Wednesday afternoon when the accident took place.

“When Venkatesh reached Manthangowrelly village, a car rammed into his bike from behind. Both Lakshmaiah and Venkatesh fell on the road and sustained injuries and were rushed a private hospital. Apparently the driver of the car was driving at a high speed and lost control over his vehicle on spotting the two wheeler ahead of him,” said Yacharam sub inspector, G Venkata Narayana.

He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital in early hours of Sunday, the sub inspector added.

