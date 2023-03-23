Rangamarthanda Review: This film will tug at your heartstrings

Director Krishna Vamsi is back with a bang with Rangamarthanda; top-notch performances steal the show

Published Date - 10:38 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Movie: Rangamarthanda

Cast: Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Ramya Krishnan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rahul Sipligunj and Ali Reza

Director: Krishna Vamsi

Director Krishna Vamsi’s comeback film, ‘Rangamarthanda’, is sure to tug at your heartstrings. The filmmaker proved that he hasn’t lost his magical touch even after a long break. Much before its release, the film, which is rooted in native culture and flavour, increased the audiences’ expectations.

As the title suggests, the movie revolves around Raghava Rao (Prakash Raj), a renowned theatre artiste who earns the sobriquet ‘Rangamarthanda’ for his outstanding contribution to the theatre. After playing multiple roles on the stage, the ageing thespian decides to retire and lead a quiet and fulfilling life with his family, including his wife (Ramya Krishna), daughter Sri (Shivatmika Rajasekhar), and son Ranga (Adarsh Balakrishna). While Sri is married to Rahul (Rahul Sipligunj), Ranga is married to Geeta (Anasuya Bharadwaj).

However, Raghava’s hopes for a quiet retired life go for a toss as his children begin ill-treating the parents. The rest of the story deals with the issues and conflicts within the family and if/how they resolve them. It can be safely said that the movie is completely carried on the shoulders of two senior actors – Prakash Raj and Brahmanandam – who prove, yet again, their calibre. Krishna Vamsi‘s job became easier in a way by casting seasoned actors like them for the lead roles. The emotional scenes between the duo are sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.

After portraying powerful roles like Neelambari and Sivagami, Ramya Krishna does a phenomenal job as a subdued-yet-smart homemaker, who can see through her kids’ real intentions and warns her husband. While Anasuya and Adarsh are cast as the typical bad daughter-in-law and a son who sides with the wife, Shivatmika and Rahul are the surprise package as they do a good job within the scope of their roles.

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s music is a major asset to the film and makes the songs melodious and memorable. This added to the stunning performances by Prakash Raj, makes this relatable story about a theatre artiste worth watching.