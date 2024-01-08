Watch: First glimpse of Jr NTR’s Devara takes internet by storm; makers announce release date

Devara is Jr. NTR's next movie after the hugely successful SS Rajamouli movie RRR, which also had Ram Charan play one of the leads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 05:55 PM

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming Jr. NTR movie, Devara, dropped a banger of first glimpse of the movie on Monday and it is now taking social media by storm.

“The sea is full of blood.. it’s his Red Sea! All hail! All hail the tiger! Man of Masses #NTR’s #Devara flooding the cinemas from April 5th (sic),” posted the makers on X (formerly Twitter)

Jr. NTR, can be seen in a never-seen-before fierce avatar in the first glimpse. With a colour palette that is rarely seen in Telugu movies, the video dropped by the makers give an international movie feel to it.

Fans of the star actor have been awe ever since the clip was released.