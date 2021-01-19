Rangoli competition: Kids tryst with colours

Presenting her Rangoli design before the virtual audience, Sunandha, a student said class-wise competitions always imbibe the spirit of teamwork.

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Students of Class III and IV of Taxila High School, Jagtial came up with attractive Rangoli patterns as part of Sankranti celebrations organised by the school. The school said the Rangoli competition for kids was an attempt to ensure that the new generation is connected with the traditions and culture of our festivals.

Presenting her Rangoli design before the virtual audience, Sunandha, a student said class-wise competitions always imbibe the spirit of teamwork. Poojitha, another student said how she practised design on paper and later applied the same with real colours.

Speaking on the occasion, school Principal Latha appreciated the students for coming up with various Rangoli designs saying that it reflected the creativity of young minds and wished the tradition be continued.

