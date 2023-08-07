Ranveer Singh leaves fans drooling with his new gym picture

On the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. In the film, he is seen romancing actor Alia Bhatt

By ANI Published Date - 08:57 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

File Photo

Mumbai: On Monday, actor Ranveer Singh dropped a drool-worthy picture from gym.

In the image, he can be seen flaunting his ripped abs.

“#MondayMotivation #ROCKYERA,” he captioned the post.

His image left fans in awe. “So hot,” a fan wrote on social media. “Hotness personified,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. In the film, he is seen romancing actor Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar has directed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘, which also features veteran stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

The film has done amazing business at box office. On Monday, it even entered Rs 100 crore club.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram and wrote, #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 100 NOT OUT Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 31.75 cr The jump on *second* Sat – Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: 105.08 cr. #India biz. The jump on [second] Sat – Sun is an eye opener for those who feel *only* national holidays/festivals yield best results at the #Boxoffice Let’s face it, even an ordinary weekend can fetch impressive numbers *IF* the audience takes to the content. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the sixth Hindi film to earn Rs 100 cr at the box office in 2023.

Also Read Ranveer Singh flaunts chiseled abs in new shirtless pic