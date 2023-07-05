Ranveer Singh shares throwback picture with Vikrant Massey, as ‘Lootera’ completes 10 years

In other pictures, Ranveer can be seen giving hug to Vikrant. He captioned the photo, "Fetus @Vikrantmassey."

By ANI Published Date - 04:27 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Mumbai: It’s a nostalgic day for actor Ranveer Singh as his film ‘Lootera’ has completed 10 years since it was released in theatres. Marking the occasion, the actor took to Instagram to share glimpses from the movie.

Ranveer dropped pictures and videos in his Instagram stories remembering the movie. In the first video, a glimpse of the movie was shared. HE wrote, “10 years to one of my most precious, loved and cherished! #Lootera. Timeless work of art @motwayne.” Ranveer shared a picture with director Vikramaditya Motwane where both are sitting on the chairs while discussing something.

In other pictures, Ranveer can be seen giving hug to Vikrant. He captioned the photo, “Fetus @Vikrantmassey.” Vikrant also reshared this story on his Instagram and wrote, “Cheeky Blinders!!! @ranveersingh.” In the last picture, Ranveer shared the poster of the movie. He wrote while mentioning his co-star Sonakshi Sinha in the movie, “and her breathtakingly beautiful performance. @aslisona. Police ko tumne bulaya tha?” “Lootera” is a 2013 Indian period romance film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Set in the 1950s, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, with Vikrant Massey and Barun Chanda in supporting roles.

The film follows the story of Varun Shrivastav (played by Ranveer Singh), a charming conman who enters the life of Pakhi Roy Chaudhary (played by Sonakshi Sinha), the daughter of a wealthy landlord. Varun poses as an archaeologist to gain access to the Roy Chaudhary household, where he plans a heist. The story takes a turn when Varun’s true identity is revealed, leading to a series of tragic events.

The film’s narrative is inspired by O. Henry’s short story “The Last Leaf” and is known for its emotional depth and poetic storytelling. “Lootera” was a commercial success, though it gained a stronger following over time as a beloved film among audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Ranveer, on the other hand will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ opposite actor Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.