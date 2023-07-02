| Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer To Be Out On This Date

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer to be out on this date

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas on 28th July."

By ANI Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ on Sunday announced the trailer release date of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a video which they captioned, “4th OF JULY

The date when you get a closer look into Rocky & Rani’s prem kahaani as the TRAILER. rolls out – we’re so excited for you to finally see it! Flood the comment section with until the trailer arrives!

The official trailer of ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ will be out on July 4.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

It is all set to this the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the teaser and the first song of the film ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and both of them received positive response from the audience.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar’s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ marks Karan’s return to director’s chair after over six years.

Talking about ‘Tum Kya Mile’, Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

In the song, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.