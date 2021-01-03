Rapper Noel Sean takes up Green India Challenge

As part of the Green Indian Challenge, Noel Sean, who was nominated by actor and YouTube star Alekhya Harika, popularly known as Dethadi Harika, planted saplings at his farm in Shamshabad.

Hyderabad: Noted actor, rapper and composer Noel Sean has accepted the Green India Challenge, an initiative aimed at promoting afforestation taken up by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar. As part of the Green India Challenge, Noel Sean, who was nominated by actor and YouTube star Alekhya Harika, popularly known as Dethadi Harika, planted saplings at his farm in Shamshabad.

“Green India Challenge is a great initiative launched by Santosh Kumar. I must congratulate him for coming up with this unique concept. It is very important to plant trees because it helps in increasing the green cover,” he said.

After planting the saplings, Noel Sean also nominated Sujata, Kumar Sai, Deepti Sunaina, Nagavalli, Ramya Behra and Divi, who had participated with him in Big Boss 4 reality show, to take the Green India Challenge forward.

