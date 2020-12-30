Actor Pragya Jaiswal accepts Green India Challenge

After participating in the Green India Challenge, Pragya Jaiswal praised the initiative of the Rajya Sabha MP and thanked him for the wonderful initiative

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiative of Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar has continued to attract support from people of all walks of life. On Tuesday actor Pragya Jaiswal accepted the challenge from another actor Payal Rajput, and planted three saplings.

After participating in the Green India Challenge, Pragya Jaiswal praised the initiative of the Rajya Sabha MP and thanked him for the wonderful initiative. She felt that it was the duty of everyone to improve oxygen levels in the environment which had over the years depleted due to massive deforestation and global warming.

The actor said that while oxygen was being charged for in hospitals, it was available free of cost in the environment, if afforestation was taken up on a large scale. Novel initiatives like Green India Challenge would go a long way in improving the green cover, the actor said.

“It is the duty of all of us to plant three saplings for our friends and loved ones,” Jaiswal said. After planting the saplings, the actor nominated director Boyapati Srinivas, actor Regina and Yoga guru Anushka to accept the challenge.

