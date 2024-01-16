Rare Eurasian Griffon vulture gets trapped in manja in Hyderabad

The Ameenpur-based Animal Warrior's Conservation Society (AWCS), known for rescuing birds trapped in manja in Telangana, got an alert from some people in Saroor Nagar, following which its volunteers rushed to the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 05:02 PM

Sangareddy: A rare Eurosian Griffon vulture, which was not spotted for many years in Hyderabad, got trapped in a discarded Chinese manja near the Saroor Nagar Lake on Tuesday.

This was the first time they were seeing a vulture trapped in manja. The bird was rescued and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. The vulture had suffered a minor injury, they said.