Rashmi feels grateful to be back on sets for her new series, ‘Interns 2’

The Bollywood industry is getting back on track slowly but steadily. The actors feel blessed to be back on the sets and our Instagram beauty, Rashmi Agdekar is well-known for her versatile acting and charming personality. The actor has acquitted herself in every performance, leaving her audience awestruck.

The actor is very active on her social media platforms and makes sure to update all her fans with her upcoming projects. Rashmi recently shared an Instagram story where she was seen having a great time – along with her co-stars Ahsaas Channa, and Revathi Pillai – all set to return to ‘Interns S2’.

On the work front, Rashmi started her acting career in the web series ‘Dev DD’ in 2017 and played the lead role in ‘I’m Mature’ for MX Player, which was critically-acclaimed. She was also seen in the web series ‘Rasbhar’ alongside Swara Bhaskar on Amazon Prime. She also made her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Andhadhun’, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

