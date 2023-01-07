Rashmika Mandanna chosen as ‘Coorg Person of Year’ via online polling

Rashmika has achieved outstanding success with her pan-India film ‘Pushpa - The Rise’, and captured the eyeballs of the tiny hill district of Kodagu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:52 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: The National Crush Rashmika Mandanna added yet another feather to her cap as she has been chosen as the ‘Coorg Person of the Year 2022’ in a poll conducted in the district of Kodagu. With this, the actor has proven the popularity and the power of her superstardom.

Rashmika has achieved outstanding success with her pan-India film ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, and captured the eyeballs of the tiny hill district of Kodagu, also known as Coorg, a popular tourist destination settled by Kodavas, who have a unique culture.

To reignite the famed leadership qualities in the community, author PT Bopanna has brought this idea to promote ‘role models’ by conducting an annual poll in 2005 to select a ‘Coorg Person of Year’. Bopanna further added saying, “Rashmika, who has become a household name through her acting and dancing skills, has emerged as an unofficial brand ambassador for Kodagu culture.”

Moreover, Rashmika completed her schooling at Coorg Public School, Gonikoppal, in Kodagu, before she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature at M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bengaluru.

On the work front, apart from ‘Animal’, ‘Mission Majnu’ and ‘Varisu’, Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.