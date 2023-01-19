Rashmika Mandanna is happy about ‘Varisu’ success

Talking about the success of the film, Rashmika says, “Looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on ‘Varisu’ really warms my heart and makes me feel so grateful.”

By IANS Updated On - 02:16 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Varisu’ has been gathering love from all across the country. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has grossed Rs 210 crore in its first week worldwide and is touted as ‘unstoppable’ at the box office. Rashmika’s performance in the songs ‘Ranjithame’ and ‘Jimikki Ponnu’ have been topping the music charts, making back-to-back headlines for the film.

Talking about the success of the film, Rashmika says, “Looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on ‘Varisu’ really warms my heart and makes me feel so grateful.”

She added, “The story and its narrative is such that the moment I heard it, I was sure it will definitely connect with the family audiences, which was an instant yes for me. And the cherry on the cake was working with Vijay sir, which was a dream opportunity come true.”

Rashmika is looking at a blockbuster 2023 with four films scheduled to release, one of them is ‘Varisu’, released across languages. She will also be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Animal’ and another which is currently under wraps.

From the beginning of her career, Rashmika has been showered with immense love from audiences for her characters like Saanvi, Geetha, and the most recent ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The national crush will be next seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.