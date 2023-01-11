‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar turns a year older today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Bandreddi Sukumar, one of the most renowned directors of South Indian cinema, turns a year older on Wednesday. Sukumar has not only made the Telugu industry proud with his filmmaking style but also made his way to the hearts of moviegoers across the country with his blockbuster pan-India movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which did well in Russia as well.

The success of the movie ‘Arya’ provided the filmmaker, who began his career as a scriptwriter for Telugu movies, with a significant break in his career. The debut filmmaker also has a close relationship with Stylish Star Allu Arjun, who has become a force to reckon with in Indian cinema with ‘Pushpa’, which smashed the box-office records all over.

On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, celebs from the film industry have sent the filmmaker warm birthday greetings. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram Stories and updated a picture of himself with the ace director, and captioned the image as: “Many many happy returns of the day my dearest @aryasukku (sic)”. Sharing a photo Sukumar on Instagram, ‘Pushpa’ actor Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Happiest birthday, my cutesttttt director sirrrrr@aryasukku (sic).”

The ace director, who made an entry into the Telugu film field with the 2004 superhit film ‘Arya’, went on to make some well-known box-office successes such as ‘Jagadam’ (2007), ‘Arya 2’ (2009), ‘100% Love’ (2011), ‘Nenokkadine’ (2014), ‘Nannaku Prematho’ (2016), and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (2021), among others.

On the work front, he’s currently filming ‘Pushpa 2’, which will be released in theatres in April 2023, if all goes as planned.