South celebs uphold traditions, celebrate Sankranti with grandeur

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:30 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: The Southern States celebrate the harvest festival Sankranti with grandeur every year. This time around, we witnessed folks enjoying traditional cuisine, flying kites, blasting music, and spending quality time with family and friends throughout the weekend. The same was true of popular South stars, as images from their festivities flooded social media feeds.

Actor Keerthy Suresh looked beautiful in a yellow sari in the pictures she posted on Instagram. “Pongaloo Pongal with @therouteofficial, my family. Wishing everyone a Happy Sankranthi!! #HappyPongal #Pongal2023 (sic),” she captioned pics of her making Pongal.

Like he does on every festival, ‘Liger’ actor Vijay Deverakonda posted photos of himself with his family on social media. Everyone posed in front of a traditional rangoli, idols of deities, and Pongal while wearing their best traditional attire. “Happy Sankranti,” he wrote.

If we go by Allu Sneha Reddy’s Instagram updates, the Allu family had the most amazing time ever. From posting a cute video of Allu Arha preparing laddus to the entire family posing for pictures, her Instagram postings on Sunday kept viewers hooked.

On the other hand, we saw Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu’s wife post adorable videos of her daughter Sitara wishing fans a happy Sankranti in Marathi and Telugu. “Known by various names… celebrated in different yet similar ways! Colourful kites soaring high… People coming together as one. The joy of #Sankranti is incomparable! (sic),” she wrote.

‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna shared a simple photo of herself wearing a red kurta and wrote Sankranti wishes in several different languages for her followers. On the other hand, ‘Major’ actor Sobhita Dhulipala looked radiant in a traditional red and yellow sari. “Kachori khao khushiyaan manao. Happy makar sankranti everyone #Pongal #Sankranti #FreshStart #GoodJuju (sic),” she wrote.

Regina Cassandra looked pretty in a pink sari as she dropped videos of her making a rangoli. Anupama Parameswaran looked ethereal in a red Nargis lehenga set from designer Nisha Rahmed. “Happy Makara Sankranthi (sic),” she captioned pics of sher and added, “Felt cute might delete later.”