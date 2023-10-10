Rashmika-Ranbir’s kissing photo from plane goes viral

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 05:52 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor took the internet world by storm on Tuesday after they shared a photograph of them passionately locking lips in an aircraft. The now-viral pic is from their upcoming film titled ‘Animal’.

“Hua main. Out tomorrow… this song. And I personally love it in all the versions.. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam,” Rashmika captioned their film’s sensational poster on Instagram.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for ‘Arjun Reddy,’ is behind the camera for the next movie ‘Animal.’ The most recent poster for the movie ‘Animal’ is currently trending on social media. In 2017, kissing posters of the leads Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey from the cult film ‘Arjun Reddy’ went viral. Sandeep Reddy Vanga certainly has a knack for grabbing the attention of his audience.

While some social media users trolled the poster, some others expressed their excitement ahead of the film’s release on December 1, 2023. “Arey…. Plane crash ho jayega,” mused an Instagram user. “Animal film block buster button,” wrote a fan.

‘Animal’ also stars the likes of Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri and is aiming for a global release.