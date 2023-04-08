Rashmika Mandanna’s Rainbow movie shoot begins

The makers of Rainbow started shooting the key scenes of the film today, according to the first schedule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna has become an unstoppable force in Indian cinema with back-to-back hit movies. The actress has so far played some of the best roles as the female lead alongside star heroes. Now it’s time for the national crush to lead a film by herself.

Rashmika Mandanna is making a female-oriented film as the lead, as we all know. The film was titled Rainbow, and the Pooja ceremony was conducted officially this week. Rainbow is going to be a bilingual film, in Telugu and Tamil. Today, the film’s shoot has begun officially.

The makers of Rainbow started shooting the key scenes of the film today, according to the first schedule. They released the making video for Day 1 of shooting for Rainbow. As per the video, it looks like the film relies a lot on its production design to create a new world for the lead.

Rainbow is written and directed by Shantharuban. Dream Warrior Pictures is making the film. Dev Mohan is playing a prominent role in the film. Justin Prabhakaran is its music director.

Rainbow will be shot in Telugu and Tamil. The makers are also planning to release the film in Hindi and Kannada in the dubbed version. The film’s release date has not been finalised yet.