Mythri Movie Makers announce new film with Nithiin, Rashmika

Mythri Movie Makers announced to produce the movie with Nithiin, Rashmika under the direction of Venky Kudumula on a big budget.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: #VNRTrio – Venky Kudumula, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna delivered a massive hit with their first collaborative film ‘Bheeshma’. The movie was thoroughly entertaining, besides giving a good message about organic farming. On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, a new film in the combination of #VNRTrio has been announced through a funny video.

The video sees Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, music director GV Prakash Kumar waiting for someone. Venky Kudumula arrives and enquires whether he was late. ‘Yes’, say they. When asked if the movie will be entertaining like the director’s previous movies ‘Chalo’ and ‘Bheeshma’, he tells them that it will be completely different.

#VNRTrio will be more entertaining and more adventurous. That’s not all. Telugu cinema’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers will produce the movie on a big budget. With Mythri joining the project, the scale of the movie has increased. Moreover, the craze of the movie has also tripled.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers of the movie, while GV Prakash Kumar scores the music. The other details of the movie will be disclosed soon.