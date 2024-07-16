Rasika Dugal-starrer ‘Fairy Folk’ launches first-of-its-kind online distribution platform

‘Fairy Folk’ to allow viewers to ‘pay any amount they like’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:40 PM

The creators of the magical realist drama 'Fairy Folk' are thrilled to announce the launch of their official website, www.fairyfolkthefilm.com , where audiences can view the film directly and pay any amount they feel is fair. This marks the first-of-its-kind release in India, pioneering a new model of film distribution.

‘Fairy Folk’, directed by Karan Gour and starring Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chadda, had its limited theatrical release in March 2024. Despite gaining traction through word of mouth, the film faced significant distribution challenges, including its premature removal from cinemas and the reluctance of digital platforms to showcase independent films.

In response, the team behind ‘Fairy Folk’ has taken an innovative approach by offering the film on their dedicated website. This platform allows viewers to pay any amount they feel is fair, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the film regardless of their financial situation.

“Working on an improvised film like ‘Fairy Folk’ has been one of my most fulfilling experiences as a performer. I feel proud that, with this film, we have tried something new every step of the way – from experimenting with an entirely improvised film to producing it ourselves, to securing a theatrical release for an indie film; and now, finding our own way to distribute it! This has been a truly independent experience. I’m thrilled that we can now present our labour of love directly to audiences, allowing them to support us in a way that feels right to them,” says Rasika Dugal.

“Creating ‘Fairy Folk’ was a journey filled with both joy and immense challenges,” said Karan Gour. “The struggles of independent film distribution are real, but we’re excited to bring our film directly to the audience through our website. This approach not only democratises access but also supports the spirit of independent filmmaking.”

‘Fairy Folk’ explores the complexities of human relationships through the lens of magical realism. It tells the story of a genderless woodland being that disrupts the lives of a couple, leading them on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.