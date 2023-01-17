Here’s how Rasika Dugal plans to spend her birthday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:16 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Rasika Dugal is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. She has always delighted the audience with her fine performances in films, web shows, short films, and plays. Known for her radiant smile and versatile acting skills, Rasika is celebrating her birthday on January 17.

The ‘Mirzapur’ actor is keeping it sweet and simple by ringing in her birthday with a cosy dinner with her family. After that, she will visit the town side of Mumbai and also explore the Art Festival at Sassoon Dock. “Birthdays for me are about catching up with friends, family, and with myself!” Rasika shares.

“I am looking forward to spending the day walking through some parts of the city that I have always loved. There are parts of South Bombay that I haven’t been to for a while and I thought the art festival at Sassoon Dock would be a great place to start. I love the art, architecture, food, and old-world charm of that part of Mumbai. I plan on spending the rest of the evening at home with my close friends. What could be nicer?”

Rasika’s 2023 line-up includes ‘Adhura’, ‘Mirzapur S3’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, ‘Spike’, ‘Fairy Folk’, and an untitled dramedy film.