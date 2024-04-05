Ratna Mehera from Hyderabad wins Classic Mrs India 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 04:10 PM

Ratna Mehera From Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The title of ‘Classic Mrs India 2024’ was won by Ratna Mehera, a social activist from Hyderabad in a competition held in New Delhi.

Mamata Trivedi, Regional Director of Mrs. India Telangana was present at the event.

After many interviews and auditions in the competition, 30 women competed in the final round. Among these, Ratna excelled in various categories like Tourism, National Costume Round, Talent Round, Retro Round, and Classical Dance Round.

“My victory in this competition was not easy, it was possible with the support of my husband, Rupesh Kumar Balabhadra, family members and the help of friends,” said Ratna.

Ratna was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She studied at St Ann’s School, Secunderabad. Later, graduated in commerce from IIM and did MCA.

She is a member of the Society for Empowering Women to Achieve (SEWA), a Non-Profit Organisation.