Hyderabad’s first candle pouring and DIY art café now open in Financial District

“One can create a blend that is unique to them with our pour-your-own candle experience,” says Shreya Gudena, founder of Ignite Candle Bar and Art Café.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 15 May 2024, 11:07 PM

Hyderabad: If you love scented candles and are looking for the perfect one to add a personal touch to your home décor, you can now craft your personalised candle in Hyderabad. At Ignite Candle Bar and Art Café, Hyderabad’s first-ever candle pouring and DIY art café in Financial District, Gachibowli, one can also indulge in various DIY art activities.

“First, one begins with smelling from more than 100 fragrances and shortlists the ones they love. Then, choose a jar and pour in the hot wax with your custom fragrance to make your own personalised scented candle. Give your candle its own identity with a name and pick it up once it is cured and packed,” she says.

The process is an immersive sensory journey, allowing people to explore a myriad of fragrances before selecting their favourites.

The experience takes approximately 90-120 minutes, providing ample time to savour the process and explore retail offerings. Reservations can be made a day in advance for individual experiences, while larger group reservations require booking a week prior.

Ignite uses 100% vegan soy wax and lead-free wicks in their candle-making process, ensuring their products are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and cruelty-free.

Their candles burn cleanly and are non-toxic. Ignite also offers a diverse range of DIY art activities, including ceramic painting, canvas painting, paint by number, diamond by number, mosaic, and DIY coasters, catering to art enthusiasts of all walks.

The café also caters to private events, offering an intimate venue for gatherings of up to 50 people.

Prices for the art activities range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200, while the candle pouring experience is priced at Rs 1,500 for classic jars and Rs 1,800 for luxury jars, making creativity accessible to all.