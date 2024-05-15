Hyderabad basks in continued respite from sweltering heat as rains loom ahead

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rains across the city for the next four days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to savour a break from the blistering temperatures, with rainfall forecast for upcoming days.

According to IMD Hyderabad, significant rainfall is anticipated across most areas of south and central parts of Telangana from May 16 to 19, reaching its peak on May 17 and 18.

During this period, temperatures in the city are expected to drop to approximately 35 degrees Celsius.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts of Telangana, “ stated the IMD forecast for Thursday.

On Sunday, Hyderabad registered a temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius. While certain isolated areas like Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Nagarkurnool saw temperatures ranging between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius, approximately half of Telangana’s districts experienced temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Dharmapuri in Jagtial recorded the highest temperature at 42.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Veenavanka in Karimnagar at 41.8 degrees Celsius, and Ramagundam in Peddapalli at 41.7 degrees Celsius.