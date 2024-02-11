Rats nibble at patient in Govt hospital ICU in Kamareddy, two doctors and nurse suspended

The patient's family members complained that rats were everywhere in the hospital and that their presence was creating fear among the patients.

11 February 2024

Representational Image

Kamareddy: Rats allegedly nibbled on the legs and fingers of a patient inside the Intensive Care Unit of the Kamareddy Government Hospital.

The patient, Sheikh Mujeeb was under treatment in the ICU for the last one week due to illness, and was found to have suffered rat bites on his legs and fingers.

His family members noted the bite marks on Sunday, after which they brought the incident to the notice of the hospital authorities.

Officials have initiated an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident in the hospital’s ICU.

The patients said they had been complaining about the presence of rats in the hospital, including in the ICU, but so far no concrete action was taken to check the menace.

The patient’s family members are planning to take the matter to the notice of the District Collector during the Prajavani programme on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the instruction of Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, State Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr J Ajay Kumar visited the hospital and inquired about the incident.

Later speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar said the hospital sanitation department was taking measures to keep rats away from the hospital.

“Mouse traps have been placed at various places. All the holes and gaps on various rooms and enclosures have been fixed and pest control measures have also been taken,”he said. H

e said a probe into the issue had been ordered and action would be initiated if negligence was found on the part of the hospital authorities. Hospital superintendent Dr. S Vijaya Lakshmi said an internal probe had been ordered and action would be initiated against those found guilty.

According to officials, following a preliminary enquiry report by Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh V Patil, the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. B Triveni suspended two duty medical officers and a staff nurse.

The services of District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. S Vijaya Lakshmi were also surrendered to the government by the District Collector.

The preliminary enquiry found “gross negligence” on part of ICU in-charge doctor Dr. Kavya, general medicine doctor in-charge Dr. Vasanth Kumar and ICU staff nurse G Manjula.